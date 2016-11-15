Walmart launches Greenlight A Vet

Walmart has launched the 2016 Greenlight A Vet campaign and is asking all Missourians to join the national movement of visibly showing support for our nation’s heroes. Once veterans return home, they are often more camouflaged than ever. Through the Greenlight A Vet campaign, Walmart hopes to ignite a national conversation on the value and contributions veterans make in the service of our nation and in our communities.

Here’s how to show support:

• Change one light in a visible location at home or work to green.

• Inspire others to join the cause by taking a picture of your green light and sharing it on social media using #greenlightavet.

The Greenlight A Vet movement has generated more than 4.2 million online acts of support.

Another way Walmart supports veterans is by providing them with career opportunities. Last week, Walmart announced that, since the launch of its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in 2013, it has hired 4,708 veterans in Missouri. That figure is a part of the more than 153,000 veterans hired nationwide through the company’s Veterans Welcome Home Commitment, which guarantees a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran since the program was announced on Memorial Day 2013. Walmart’s goal is to hire 250,000 veterans by 2020.

Release courtesy of Walmart

