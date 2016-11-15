November is National Family Caregivers Month

In observation of National Family Caregivers Month in November, Care Connection for Aging Services is highlighting services the agency offers to people who provide care.

In America, some 90 million family caregivers provide an estimated $470 billion worth of services every year. Through the National Family Caregiver Support Program, Care Connection offers information, assistance, care coordination, training and support for caregivers. The agency also offers respite and supplemental services.

Caregivers come from all walks of life and ages, including a 70-year-old caring for a spouse with Alzheimer’s, a 40-year-old looking out for the frail elderly couple next door, or a 62-year-old woman taking care of two elementary-age grandchildren.

Caregiving tasks may include managing meals, doctors’ appointments and medications, as well as providing for safety, security and comfort.

Care Connection has care managers who can provide help in a number of ways, tailoring services to a variety of needs.

“We know when you make the call for assistance, you may not know exactly what is available, compared to what you need,” Director of Care Management Marilyn Gunter said. “A care manager can sit down with you, learn about your particular situation, and then give you information about services you probably do not even know exist.”

Care managers will work one-on-one with caregivers to assure that they get the answers and services they need, and seek detours when caregivers hit a roadblock. Loved ones might receive respite care so that caregivers could go to church, to dinner with a friend, or to a ballgame. Family members may qualify for in-home services or home-delivered meals that could take a bit of the load off the primary caregiver. The agency also offers Carenect, a personal emergency response system.

These services can reduce caregivers’ depression, anxiety, and stress and enable them to provide care longer. Caregiving is part of the Care Connection mission to “provide resources and services that empower people to create healthy aging experiences.”

In part with funding from the Older Americans Act, Care Connection offers these services, regardless of a client’s ability to pay, however, the agency depends upon voluntary contributions for all its operations.

For more information, call 1-800-748-7826 or visit www.goaging.org.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Democrat_logo-3.jpg

Release courtesy of Care Connection for Aging Services.

Release courtesy of Care Connection for Aging Services.