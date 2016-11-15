Veterans Home achieves Federal Inspection of Full-Compliance

WARRENSBURG — A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs federal inspection team conducted an annual visit to the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg Oct. 11 to 13. The purpose of the routine inspection was to ensure the home’s compliance with national regulatory standards. Results of the in-depth inspection found the home to be in full compliance with all federal regulations. The surveyors had no concerns or recommendations.

Administrator Eric Endsley stated “this is no accident; the many dedicated professionals of our Veterans Home are directly responsible for such an outstanding and rare accomplishment.

“Our Veterans Home consistently enjoys above average clinical and administrative outcomes, satisfaction surveys that reflect highly satisfied Veterans, families of Veterans, and employees as well as exceptional regulatory compliance—as demonstrated by this most recent Federal inspection.”

Release courtesy of Missouri Veterans Home, Warrensburg.

