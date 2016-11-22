Katy Trail Community Health recognized by MPCA

During the Missouri Primary Care Association’s annual Clinical and Quality Conference, Missouri’s Community Health Centers received some well-deserved recognition, among them Katy Trail Community Health.

At the Clinical Quality Awards luncheon hosted Sept. 23 at the Hilton Convention Center in Branson, Katy Trail Community Health was honored for providing outstanding, high-quality health care by MPCA’s Center for Health Care Quality.

Winners of these awards had to reach or exceed a standardized national goal percentage set by the MPCA Medical Director network (based on Healthy People 2020, National Quality Forum, NCQA, HEDIS, etc.) on one of three levels: Bronze (achieving five of nine measures), Silver (six of nine measures), and Gold (seven out nine measures).

Katy Trail was awarded for achieving a silver standard.

Clinical measures for the 2016 awards encompassed diabetes control, hypertension control, cervical cancer screening, colorectal screening, weight assessment and counseling for children and adolescents, childhood immunizations, tobacco use assessment and cessation, clinical depression screening, and adult BMI assessment and follow-up.

The MPCA Center for Health Care Quality houses training and technical assistance programs and quality improvement initiatives. Center for Health Care Quality staff provides consulting and coaching services to assist health centers with Patient Centered Medical Home recognition from the National Committee on Quality Assurance.

From left, Susan Wilson, Missouri Primary Care Association COO, is pictured with staff from Katy Trail Community Health, Deborah Lake, Health Informatics Specialists; Marjorie Hardey, QI Coordinator; Marie Payne-Bowman, board member; and Diana Burdick, board member. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_quality-2016.jpg From left, Susan Wilson, Missouri Primary Care Association COO, is pictured with staff from Katy Trail Community Health, Deborah Lake, Health Informatics Specialists; Marjorie Hardey, QI Coordinator; Marie Payne-Bowman, board member; and Diana Burdick, board member. Photo courtesy of Katy Trail Community Health

Release courtesy of Katy Trail Community Health

Release courtesy of Katy Trail Community Health