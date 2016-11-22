Union, Pittsburgh Corning reach agreement

The United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Worker’s International Union including its Local 1004 and Pittsburgh Corning Corporation reached a new labor agreement Nov. 11, according to a news release.

The three-year pact provides for wage increases in each year of the agreement. Local President Matthew Thomlinson and Plant Manager Michael W. Bradford agreed the negotiations were productive and set the stage for continued cooperation and long-term benefits for both the company and its employees.

Release courtesy of Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

