SYP donates more than 900 pounds of food to Open Door

Sedalia Young Professionals had another successful fall food drive, as it collected roughly 930 pounds of food for Open Door Ministries’ food pantry.

Thanks to the generosity of the Sedalia community, SYP members were able to collect canned goods through a two-day food drive hosted Nov. 9-10 at Walmart. SYP also collected $280 in monetary donations to give to Open Door. Both amounts are higher than previous food drives.

“We’re glad our third annual fall food drive was a success so we could help local families in need during the holiday season, and it was great to donate more than last year’s drive,” SYP Community Engagement Chair April Klein said.

From left, Community Engagement Chair April Klein, Treasurer Hannah Sartin, member Brooke Corbin, President Lee Whited, Public Relations Chair Nicole Cooke, Professional Development Chair Emily Watring and Vice President Theron Broadfoot drop off roughly 930 pounds of food Nov. 16 at Open Door after it was collected during the Sedalia Young Professionals’ third annual fall http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112216Business4.jpg From left, Community Engagement Chair April Klein, Treasurer Hannah Sartin, member Brooke Corbin, President Lee Whited, Public Relations Chair Nicole Cooke, Professional Development Chair Emily Watring and Vice President Theron Broadfoot drop off roughly 930 pounds of food Nov. 16 at Open Door after it was collected during the Sedalia Young Professionals’ third annual fall Submitted photo

Release courtesy of Sedalia Young Professionals

Release courtesy of Sedalia Young Professionals