Property plan to continue at Camp Sacajawea

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland’s Board of Directors unanimously voted Friday, Nov. 18 to approve the continuation for the fourth year of the volunteer/community plans developed to retain Latonka Program Center (Wayne County), Mintahama Program Center (Newton County), and Sacajawea West Program Center (Pettis County).

The board has worked with the volunteer committees since 2013 to address deferred maintenance, operational costs, and declining usage for the Girl Scout properties located in their areas.

“We are excited to carry on the partnership with the volunteer/community groups as we continue to improve our program properties and work to support Girl Scouting throughout our council,” said Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland’s Chief Executive Officer Anne Soots. “As we move into year four of our partnership we remained focused on building high-quality, sustainable program properties in Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland.”

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland has a membership of approximately 14,000 girls and 5,000 adults across 68 counties in central and southern Missouri, southeast Kansas, and northeast Oklahoma. For more information, call 877-312-4764 or visit www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org.

Release courtesy of Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland.

