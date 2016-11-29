U.S. Bank promotes Warrensburg man

WARRENSBURG — U.S. Bank has promoted Kyle Meyer to regional agricultural team lead for northern Missouri and Kansas.

As agricultural team lead, Meyer will lead a team of relationship managers throughout northern Missouri and Kansas focusing on new and existing customer relationships within the agricultural sector.

“Kyle has the agricultural background, knowledge and experience to successfully lead a team of agricultural professionals,” said Wendy Wells, U.S. Bank regional commercial banking manager. “He has a proven track record of understanding customer needs, using industry products and providing banking solutions to exceed customer expectations.”

Meyer has 16 years of agricultural lending experience, including 14 years with USDA Farm Service Agency where he worked throughout Missouri, most recently leading a team as county executive director in Johnson County. Meyer joined U.S. Bank in 2016 as an agricultural relationship manager in Warrensburg, most recently serving as the U.S. bank market president.

Meyer graduated from Concordia High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from the University of Central Missouri.

Meyer and his wife, Melissa, reside in rural Warrensburg.