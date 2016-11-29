Care Connection combating loneliness in seniors

WARRENSBURG — Care Connection for Aging Services has announced its support of a national campaign to prevent social isolation and loneliness of seniors.

The National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a), in collaboration with the AARP Foundation, launched the campaign to raise awareness of the growing problem of isolation and loneliness in older Americans.

An estimated one in five people older than 50 are affected by isolation, which is associated with higher rates of chronic disease, depression, dementia and death.

The topic is the focus of the annual Eldercare Locator “Home for the Holidays Campaign,” developed to encourage discussion of important issues affecting older Americans when family and friends gather. The campaign features a consumer brochure, “Expand Your Circles: Prevent Isolation and Loneliness as You Age,” which offers information and resources to help older adults reduce their risk of becoming isolated or lonely.

Care Connection’s mission is to provide resources and services that empower people to create healthy aging experiences. To that end, the agency provides meals in its dining rooms and delivered to the homebound. The agency also offers care management, in-home services, and other resources that help people remain independent.

“Because our agency is on the frontlines of helping older Americans live with dignity and independence in their homes, connecting them to an array of in-home services so vital to their well-being, we are often the first to realize that an older adult is isolated and lonely,” said Diana Hoemann, executive director of Care Connection. “That’s why we believe our participation in this national campaign can have such a major impact locally.”

Care Connection can raise awareness of the problem of isolation and loneliness in a number of ways, including one-on-one counseling with clients. For more information and to get a copy of the “Expand Your Circles” brochure, call 1-800-748-7826 . The brochure also is available at www.goaging.org

Care Connection serves 13 counties in West Central Missouri, including Lafayette, Hickory, Cedar, St. Clair, Bates, Vernon, Johnson, Pettis, Henry, Benton, Chariton, Carroll, and Saline, operating 22 senior centers.

Release courtesy of Care Connection for Aging Services.

