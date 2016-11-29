DeFord named to MAHPRM Board of Directors

MARSHALL — Richard DeFord, Marketing Coordinator for Fitzgibbon Hospital, has been appointed to serve a two-year term as the District III Representative for the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing.

The organization is made up of a diverse network of health care marketing and public relations professionals with more than 250 members. The board includes six districts, with the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas making up two of the six districts. DeFord will serve District III, which covers the Central region.

MAHPRM provides health care marketing and public relations professionals the chance to network, learn from each other through quality educational programming and conferences and receive feedback for their work through the annual Show-Me Excellence Awards.

Fitzgibbon Hospital has collected several first, second and third place category winnings in the last four years in categories such as print advertising, outdoor advertising, radio advertising and specialty publications with its monthly employee newsletter called the FAXX. In 2016, Fitzgibbon Hospital won the category for a book it compiled, which is provided to all expectant mothers who are planning their special delivery with Marshall Women’s Care and the Women’s Center.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Democrat_logo-9.jpg

Release courtesy of Fitzgibbon Hospital.

