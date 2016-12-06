Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare receives award

The Excellence in Missouri Foundation has announced Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare, located in Clinton, as the 2016 recipient of the Missouri Quality Award. This marks the second time the organization has received the award.

A not-for-profit healthcare delivery organization, Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) consists of a 56-bed hospital, a home health service, outpatient services, and four physician clinics located in west central Missouri. GVMH also operates provider and outpatient clinics in Warsaw, Windsor and Osceola.

The MQA is the official state recognition for excellence in quality leadership. Modeled after the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the MQA is recognized as one of the strongest state-level quality award programs in the country.

A 2013 recipient of the Missouri Quality Award, GVMH is guided by the Golden Path to Success, or “GPS.” GVMH uses a strategic planning process to align its goals and action plans around five Pillars of Excellence: People, Service, Quality, Financial and Growth. A focus on performance excellence and organizational learning is embedded in the GVMH culture, and is reinforced through a series of processes designed to assure the achievement of its mission, “to provide exceptional health and wellness services with friendliness and compassion” to Henry County and the surrounding areas.

Located near Truman Lake, GVMH provides rural residents with big city services, while living up to the community slogan, “Great People, by Nature.” GVMH has specialty clinics, state-of-the-art medical equipment, nationally recognized food “room service,” walk-in clinics, and Home Health services ranked among the best in the nation.

Release courtesy of Excellence in Missouri Foundation

