SFCC’s Appleton presents at MidAIR conference

Bret Appleton, Institutional Research and Data Analysis director for State Fair Community College, co-presented at the Mid-American Association for Institutional Research (MidAIR) conference Nov. 9-11 in Kansas City.

Appleton, Matt Simpson, Ozarks Technical Community College, and Eric Chamber, St. Louis Community College, presented “Performance Funding Using the NCCBP.” The session discussed the work and impact of Missouri’s community colleges on state performance funding models and the use of the National Community College Benchmarking Project (NCCBP) to set performance standards.

MidAIR is a regional organization of institutional researchers dedicated to improving and disseminating research of concern to higher education institutions. It serves Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, and is an affiliate of the Association of Institutional Research.

Release courtesy of State Fair Community College.

