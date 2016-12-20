Hubbs joins SFCC Foundation Board of Directors

The State Fair Community College Foundation has appointed Sedalia resident Justin Hubbs to its board of directors. He attended his first board meeting Nov. 17.

Hubbs has made a career in retail store management. He started as a part-time sales clerk at Staples, moving up to store manager in Omaha, Nebraska. After 12 years with Staples, he moved to Sedalia to manage Big Lots, where he was a district trainer and served on a three-person committee that revamped Big Lots’ entire freight system.

In June 2015, Hubbs accepted a position as assistant store manager with Kohl’s. He serves as captain of its Associate in Actions employee volunteer program, which allows associates to donate personal time by volunteering with eligible nonprofit organizations. With every qualifying event, volunteer efforts are rewarded with a $500 grant from Kohl’s to the benefitting organization. In the last year, Hubbs has led 24 events through which Kohl’s donated more than $17,000 to local agencies such as the Missouri State Fair Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri.

Hubbs grew up near Salem, Missouri, and earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Management from SFCC. He and his wife Jennifer have three children, Norah, 8, Charlotte, 5, and Amelia, 2.

“I’m pleased and honored to join the board of directors,” Hubbs said. “I know firsthand the value of a college education and am grateful for the opportunity to join the other directors in strengthening and growing SFCC’s programs and services.”

Hubbs was appointed to the board in August and will serve a three-year term ending in 2019.

The foundation, a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation, was established in 1981 to raise funds to meet SFCC’s needs. Its mission is to support and assist the college in serving the community by providing accessible, quality educational programs and services.

Justin Hubbs

Release courtesy of State Fair Community College.

