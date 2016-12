Brandy Von Holten won the Reserve National Champion in the Green Horse division at the AHCA Nationals in Sedalia, in October 2016. Von Holten competed on her mare, Chalkboard. She is pictured with Jeff Lebbin, the president of the AHCA.

