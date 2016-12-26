Warrensburg Collision receives award

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Collision was recently named a 2016 Fast Track Award winner by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

The award is given out annually and recognizes Missouri’s top fastest growing businesses that show consistent revenue growth over the course of four years. Manager Casey Lund accepted the award at the Missouri Chamber’s annual meeting and awards banquet on Dec. 8 at Big Cedar Lodge in Branson.

Through community involvement, aggressive marketing, and a lean, team-based approach to process improvement, Warrensburg Collision has been able to maintain a steady growth. Employees focus on a culture of continuous improvement to enhance the customer experience by personalizing, improving and streamlining the repair process.

Release courtesy of Warrensburg Collision.

