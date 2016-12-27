Callis Digital Specialist Earns Google Analytics Certification

Callis Integrated Marketing recently had one of its web developers earn their Google Analytics certification. Jakob Miller, a seasoned web developer at the marketing agency, has added the analytics certification to his professional tool belt.

For years, Callis has used Google Analytics to help plan and measure the performance of websites and their traffic. Miller’s certification recognizes the Callis team’s ability to provide insightful analysis on the digital front, helping clients quickly and effectively make sound, data-based decisions around online goals and objectives as part of their marketing services.

Callis provides clients with segmented reports based on detailed criteria, including offsite data. They also create custom events to track a sequence of events that is not normally tracked in analytics. This provides Callis with the ability to accurately report on digital marketing initiatives, like social promotions hosted on other platforms, that have historically been more difficult to measure the success of.

The Google Analytics certification compliments Callis’ existing Google AdWords certifications and website design and development capabilities. Callis builds powerful, mobile optimized websites for clients in a variety of industries, including outdoor and agriculture, incorporating custom website solutions founded in search engine (SEO) best practices.

Callis is a Sedalia-based integrated marketing, advertising, public relations and digital agency that serves a variety of industries on a regional and national level. More information can be found at www.ecallis.com.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Callis-Logo-Color-RGB.jpg

Release courtesy of Callis Integrated Marketing

