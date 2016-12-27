Potts named Employee of the Year

Shannon Potts CNA, left, standing with Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center Administrator Pamela Osburn, received the 2016 Employee of the Year award at the Center employee breakfast. She was chosen from 12 2016 employee of the month recipients who are chosen by the resident counsel. She has worked at the facility for seven years as a CNA. Her sensitivity, generosity, tenacity, reliability and compassion shown residents allowed her this outstanding achievement.

