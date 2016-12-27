Rick Ball Ford provides scholarship opportunity

Rick Ball Ford Lincoln announced it has teamed up with Future Farmers of America (FFA) to sponsor two $1,000 Built Ford Tough college scholarships to local FFA members.

“I am proud to support FFA members by sponsoring scholarships, which encourage excellence while enabling students to pursue their educational goals and future dreams,” said Ryan Ball, general manager at Rick Ball Ford Lincoln. “I realize that FFA is extremely important to our rural area and it provides leadership skills, personal growth and career success training throughout the organization. I am excited and pleased to sponsor and provide these scholarships, it’s a great way to recognize and assist our youth.”

Scholarship applications are available now through Feb. 1, 2017 at www.FFA.org/Scholarships.

In 2016, more than 2,150 scholarships worth more than $2.7 million were awarded to FFA members through the National FFA scholarship program, with more than 125 sponsors participating in the program. More than 7,000 students applied for these scholarships last year.

Release courtesy of Rick Ball Ford Lincoln

