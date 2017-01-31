KMOS-TV to host open house

WARRENSBURG — KMOS-TV, the University of Central Missouri’s public broadcasting station, will host an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday to showcase the station’s renovated master control facility. KMOS-TV is located in the Patton Broadcasting Center in Wood 11 on the UCM campus.

The new facility provides a state-of-the-art facility that offers more stable broadcast and the addition of Channel 6.4 to the three channels already broadcast by KMOS.

“We need to update due to the fact the some of the equipment in use was no longer supported by manufacturers,” said Josh Tomlinson, interim director of broadcasting services. “The new equipment provides better transmitter control and resolves some compliance issues.”

Tomlinson added that the upgrade and channel expansion allows KMOS to increase its annual broadcast hours by 8,000 hours to a total of 35,000 hours of on-air programming annually. It also offers greater graphics capabilities and increases storage capabilities from 3.66 terabytes to more than 100 terabytes of storage.

The upgrade was funded with proceeds from the sale of the university’s former radio station, KTBG-FM.

The public is invited to attend. KMOS-TV staff members will be on hand to provide tours of the new master control facility and the station.

Learn more about KMOS-TV programming and outreach programs at kmos.org.

Release courtesy of University of Central Missouri

