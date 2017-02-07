Baker Legal Services now open in Sedalia

On Jan. 30, Daniel Baker opened a new law office, Baker Legal Services LLC, located at 202 W. Fourth St. in Sedalia. Up until this point, Baker had been working as an associate attorney for the Law Office of Cox & Associates LLC, where he had a general practice consisting of a wide variety of cases.

In an online statement on its website, Baker Legal Services stated to its potential clients, “Baker Legal Services is not satisfied with ‘good enough’ — we are committed to excellence in all things. We understand that you are placing important issues that affect your life into the hands of your lawyer. We do not take that fact for granted.”

The entire statement may be found at www.bakerlawmo.com.

Baker Legal Services has also included on its website general information concerning different practice areas which may be helpful to prospective clients as well as an online calculator for the Missouri Supreme Court’s Form 14, which is used to calculate the presumed amount of child support in custody cases.

Baker Legal Services practices in a wide variety of areas including family law, DWI defense, guardianship and adoption cases, civil litigation, criminal defense and estate planning.

As an additional incentive to attract more business, Baker Legal Services is offering free consultations during the month of February.

For more information, contact Baker at 660-287-3098 or bakerlegalservices@gmail.com or by the contact page on www.bakerlawmo.com.

Release courtesy of Baker Legal Services

