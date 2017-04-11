Local JCPenney receives company’s highest distinction

PLANO, Texas – J.C. Penney Company Inc. recently honored its top performing stores with the Founder’s Award at a special ceremony March 28 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

With more than 1,000 JCPenney stores across the country, Sedalia General Manager Donald Lambertz was one of more than 85 store leaders recognized by Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and Joe McFarland, executive vice president of stores, for significantly contributing to the company’s success during 2016.

“Our Founder’s Award recipients continually exceed expectations and achieve results that instill a strong sense of pride among their associate teams and the communities they serve,” McFarland said. “Leaders and teams receiving this award have gone above and beyond the call of duty by taking our Warrior values of passion, loyalty, service and courage to an entirely new level. I’m proud of our talented group of associates at the JCPenney in Sedalia who have worked tirelessly to receive this special recognition.”

The Founder’s Award is presented to General and District Managers for leading teams that excel in the areas of financial performance, customer and client service, and business expertise.

Release courtesy of JCPenney

