Tyson Foods’ Concordia plant receiving improvements

CONCORDIA — Tyson Foods’ Concordia prepared foods plant will undergo a $12 million capital improvement project in early April, according to information from Tyson Foods.

The project includes installation of new production equipment that will allow the plant to produce an additional 1.4 million pounds of products every year. Additionally, team members will have modernized locker rooms, restrooms and break areas, as well as a centralized supply room for easier access.

The Concordia plant produces more than 50 million pounds of ready-to-eat ham and roast beef annually, and employs more than 200 team members. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-April.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TysonFoodsLogoWhite.jpg

Information provided by Tyson Foods

Information provided by Tyson Foods