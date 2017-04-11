Royal Oaks Hospital hosts groundbreaking

WINDSOR — On March 28, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Rural Development Area Director Kelly Gregory joined Royal Oaks Hospital in Windsor for a groundbreaking ceremony to announce Community Facilities Loan funding totaling more than $4.7 million. The funds were awarded to Pathways Psychiatric Hospital Inc. to make improvements and upgrades to its Royal Oaks Hospital location.

“Having excellent behavioral services and care is important for any community,” Gregory said. “Under the Pathways and Compass Health Network, Royal Oaks Hospital serves a vital role in providing exceptional health care services and treatment in this area. We are proud to be a partner in assisting Royal Oaks as they expand and remodel to continue meeting the needs of their patients.”

During the groundbreaking, it was announced the expansion will consist of adding a new wing including 12 adult and two children’s beds and renovating the administrative services area and lobby.

Royal Oaks Hospital is part of the Compass Health Network along with Pathways Community Health and Crider Health Center. They provide behavioral health care services for children, adolescents and adults.

The CF Loan and Grant program provides affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas. These facilities are dedicated to providing service to the local community for orderly development.

From left, Al Greimann, President and CEO of Royal Oaks Hospital, Melody Roach, USDA Area Specialist, and JC Smith, Compass Health Board of Directors, participate in the groundbreaking ceremony March 28 to mark the beginning of the next phase of Royal Oaks’ remodel and renovation project. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Royal-Oaks-groundbreaking.jpg From left, Al Greimann, President and CEO of Royal Oaks Hospital, Melody Roach, USDA Area Specialist, and JC Smith, Compass Health Board of Directors, participate in the groundbreaking ceremony March 28 to mark the beginning of the next phase of Royal Oaks’ remodel and renovation project. Photo courtesy of Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce

— Release courtesy of United States Department of Agriculture.

— Release courtesy of United States Department of Agriculture.