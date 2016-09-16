Sept. 16 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Sept. 14

3 p.m.: Carlos M. Valhuerdi-Pena, 18, of Hialeha, Florida, Pedro P. Portelles-Vega, 22, of Miami, Florida, and Kristian Calderin-Rivero, 20, of Miami, Florida, were all arrested in Saline County on a charge of possession of fraudulent checks.

Sept. 15

5:18 a.m.: Louis W. Sidebottom, 21, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to place a vehicle not in motion as close to the right side as practical.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

