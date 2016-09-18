This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Sept. 13

April Danielle Petersen, 26, of the 1800 block of East Sixth Street in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway and South Montgomery Avenue on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 15

6:51 p.m.: Jesse R. Smith, 49, homeless, was arrested in the 700 block of West Broadway for second degree sexual misconduct.

Set. 16

5:45 p.m.: Carol B. Ballew, 46, of Slater, was issued a summons in the 4000 block of West Broadway for stealing/shoplifting.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

