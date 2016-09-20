Sept. 20 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Aug. 16

3:10 p.m.: Kevin Dean Gaither, 22, of the 400 block of East Engineer Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons in the 1000 block of East 12th Street for animal abuse. An animal control officer responded to a report of a malnourished dog. The dog was removed from the location by the officer.

Sept. 13

10:33 p.m.: Alice M. Shepherd, 45, of the 100 block of Pettis Street, was arrested near the intersection of East 13th Street and South Ohio Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in a county jail and driving with a revoked license. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle that disobeyed a stop sign and had defective tail lights. Investigation led to the driver being arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Once at the jail, it was determined she had contraband hidden on her person.

Sept. 14

8:34 p.m.: Nicolas Ryan Noble, 30, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of South Massachusetts Avenue and East Fourth Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle disobeying stop signs at East Fourth Street and South Lafayette Avenue and East Fourth Street and South Washington Avenue. Investigation revealed the driver was impaired by drugs.

Sept. 15

9:27 a.m.: Julie L. Davis, 46, of the 500 block of East 14th Street, was arrested at her residence on a charge of second degree assault. An officer responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Room for a report of an assault. A female victim was reportedly hit in the head by an ashtray thrown by the suspect.

Sept. 17

5:11 p.m.: James E. Hieronymus Jr., 76, of the 900 block of West Third Street, was arrested near the intersection of East Third Street and South Lamine Avenue on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

5:53 p.m.: John P.I. Beaman III, 37, of the 300 block of East 13th Street, was issued a municipal court summons at his residence for stealing. A business reported a suspect left the store without paying for an ink pad, valued at $1.99. The suspect was later located.

Sept. 18

2:40 a.m.: Stephen Allen Curtner Sr., 39, no address given, was arrested in the 600 block of East 14th Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and an active warrant. An officer was patrolling through the Bothwell Regional Health Center parking lot when he saw a man he knew had an active warrant. The man was arrested and investigation revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia.

7:25 a.m.: April D. Peterson, 26, of the 1800 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Wagner Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

3:15 p.m.: Elizabeth A. Esser, 25, of the 2400 block of Oak Grove Lane, was arrested in the 2300 block of Dennis Road on a charge of assault. An officer responded to a report of a physical disturbance in the road. The suspect admitted to assaulting the victim. The suspect was issued a municipal court summons.

3:58 p.m.: Donnie L. Friend, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested in the 4300 block of South Limit Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended/revoked license. An officer responded to a vehicle theft in-progress. The officer observed the suspect kneeling down and messing with the front driver’s tire of a vehicle with the car partially jacked-up. The officer asked the suspect to stay there and the suspect continued to hide his hands and turn away from the officer. Once placed in handcuffs, the officer found a syringe and a baggie of what appeared to methamphetamine in the suspect’s pocket.

7:17 p.m.: Angie Lynn Wirtz, 37, of Warrensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of East 16th Street on charges of first degree burglary, stealing and second degree property damage. An officer responded to a possible burglary. The caller reported that when they arrived home they found a female they didn’t know in their residence attempting to steal items.

10:39 p.m.: Sara B3eth Shireman, 36, of the 1600 block of West 13th Street, was arrested in the 1600 block of West 13th Street on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and first degree endangering the welfare of a child. An officer responded to a traffic complaint of an intoxicated subject driving a vehicle in the 1200 block of South Carr Avenue. The suspect vehicle and driver were located during a traffic stop in the 1600 block of West 13th Street. Investigation revealed the driver was operating a truck while intoxicated with a juvenile in the vehicle.

Incidents

Sept. 13

10:56 p.m.: A rock was reportedly thrown through the back window of a vehicle parked in the driveway behind a residence in the 1700 block of South Carr Avenue.

Sept. 15

8:37 a.m.: A business in the 2400 block of West Broadway Boulevard reported a man used two $50 bills to pay for his purchase that the bank later identified as counterfeit.

Sept. 16

11:11 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in traffic near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue.

Sept. 18

7:18 p.m.: A subject reportedly entered the backyard of a residence in the 800 block of West Seventh Street and stole a gallon of paint, then smeared it over the interior and exterior of a door to a detached garage at the residence. The subject left with the remaining paint.

Sept. 19

4:41 a.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 900 block of West Seventh Street.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Sept. 17

2:15 a.m.: Samuel L. Dunlap, 54, of Marshall, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

11:52 a.m.: Christopher S. Boley, 30, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.

4:26 p.m.: Richard W. Smith, 54, of Independence, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving 118 mph in a 65 mph zone and no insurance.

10:21 p.m.: Jordan T. Brisbin, 17, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

10:50 p.m.: Jonathon B. Holland, 17, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on a charge of minor visibly intoxicated.

10:52 p.m.: Chella B. Washburn, 17, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on a charge of minor visibly intoxicated.

11:07 p.m.: Hipolito D. Vasquez, 50, of Branson, was arrested in Morgan County on a charge of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

