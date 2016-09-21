Sept. 21 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Sept. 17

10:54 p.m.: Chelsea Jean Stone, 27, of the 700 block of East 18th Street, was arrested in the 700 block of West Main Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated. An officer responded to a report of a vehicle accident near West Main Street and South Grand Avenue. The officer made contact with the driver, whose vehicle had left the road and struck a telephone pole. The driver was asked to submit to field sobriety tests as the officer detected the odor of intoxicants.

Sept. 19

9:30 p.m.: Timothy P. Cota Jr., 24, of the 400 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested near the intersection of South Qunicy Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard on charges of failure to register annually with the Department of Revenue, no proof of insurance, possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of a controlled substance in a county jail and two Failure to Appear warrants. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with expired registration. The officer made contact with the driver and requested information, which was relayed to SPD dispatch so a computer check could be conducted. Dispatch confirmed the driver had an FTA warrant from both Sedalia and Knob Noster. The driver was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail. Once in the jail, a crystalline substance was located on the driver.

Incidents

Sept. 19

10:54 a.m.: Multiple thefts and property damage were reported from the storage area of a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street. Items were stolen from multiple units.

6:37 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving several people and a possible firearm at a residence in the 200 block of South Moniteau Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned several subjects had fled the area and only two remained. Investigation revealed several unknown subjects tried to attack the resident, who produced a firearm as self-defense. The disturbance broke up, the firearm was secured and the resident waiting for police to arrive. No charges are being sought at this time as several people remain unidentified and several others refuse to provide statements.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke