Sept. 27 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Sept. 23

2:16 p.m.: Angelia R. Asbury, 41, of the 400 block of East Sixth Street, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and East Third Street for driving with a suspended license.

Sept. 24

5:13 a.m.: Jaydnn Jesse Heany, 17, of the 1200 block of Spring Street, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. An officer responded to a report of a careless and imprudent driver. The officer observed the vehicle cross several lanes of traffic and have difficulty maintaining its lane. A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined the driver was intoxicated.

2:24 p.m.: Shamikka M. Rice, 25, of the 2400 block of West Main Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Main Street and North State Fair Boulevard on charges of driving with a suspended license and license plates required.

Sept. 25

10:30 a.m.: Santiago U. Nava, 33, of Rockville, Minnesota, was arrested in the 2900 block of Clinton Road on charges of driving with a revoked license and driving while intoxicated. An officer responded to a report of a vehicle striking the gas meter at a business. Upon arrival, the officer observed the vehicle parked across the street and the vehicle appeared to be passed out. Contact was made with the driver and the officer detected a strong odor of intoxicants and the driver appeared heavily intoxicated. The driver was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for tests and treatment. Upon his release, he was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail.

11:51 a.m.: Joel Mason Burrows, 33, of the 400 block of South New York Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Sneed Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

2:07 p.m.: Anesha N. Sims, 26, of the 800 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested in the 800 block of East Sixth Street on charges of driving with a suspended license, assault and public peace disturbance. Officers responded to a three-vehicle accident that turned into a physical disturbance. One driver was arrested for assaulting the driver of the striking vehicle and another person.

3:31 p.m.: Elena G. Hickman, 49, no address provided, was arrested in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street on a charge of stealing. A business reported a Hispanic female took a 1.75-liter bottle of McCormick vodka, valued at $18, and left without paying. The female was located later in the day.

3:34 p.m.: Joshua David McAlister, 21, of the 200 block of South Moniteau Avenue, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Third Street on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Officers responded to a disturbance and were advised one of the suspects had a knife. They made contact with the reporting person, who said the suspects, a male and a female, had just left the area and that the male suspect came at him with a knife. The male was later located in an alley in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street.

Incidents

Sept. 22

2:41 p.m.: Damage was reported to the back door of a residence in the 400 block of North Missouri Avenue and more than $3,300 worth of unspecified items were reported stolen.

Sept. 23

8:23 a.m.: Four tires and rims, valued at $1,800, were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Clinton Road.

7:09 p.m.: A victim reported the front door of her residence in the 1300 block of East Third Street was open when she returned home. A laptop, valued at $500, set just inside of the front door was missing.

Sept. 24

8:26 a.m.: A business’ window was reported almost completely shattered in the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The responding officer observed two small holes in two other windows. It appeared the windows were damaged by a BB or pellet gun.

7 p.m.: A victim reported his employer pushed him and then touched his penis in the 1900 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Police are still investigating the incident.

9:05 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported involving a vehicle parked on South Vermont Avenue near Broadway Boulevard.

Sept. 25

8:19 a.m.: A vehicle was reported damaged while parked overnight in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Grand Avenue. A stereo, amp and speakers were also reported stolen from the vehicle.

11:47 a.m.: $440 worth of unspecified items were reported stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of South Kentucky Avenue.

11:52 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Mildred Avenue. An officer contacted the suspect, who said they were unaware of an accident.

4:52 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Sept. 24

2:36 a.m.: Phillip J. McKerrow, 26, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and no insurance.

2:45 a.m.: Tabitha L. Flatt, 24, of Jefferson City, was arrested in Moniteau County on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.

Sept. 25

3:51 a.m.: Walker J. Davis, 36, of Sedalia, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and no seat belt.

4:57 a.m.: Ryan D. Wilson, 23, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident.

12:52 p.m.: Timothy V. Terry, 32, of Greenwood, was arrested in Benton County on charges of felony possession of marijuana and speeding.

2:12 p.m.: David A. Cole, 50, of Lexington, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

2:12 p.m.: Charles R. Bass, 50, of Lexington, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

3:05 p.m.: Shane M. Wilson, 19, of Buckner, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, speeding and no insurance.

9:56 p.m.: Elvis A. Escarate Leon, 34, of Marshall, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

11:15 p.m.: Jason J. Ward, 28, of Sugar Creek, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

