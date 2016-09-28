Sept. 28 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Sept. 26

7:44 a.m.: Juan Jose Mendoza, 37, of the 1200 block of South Lamine Avenue, was arrested in the 200 block of West Second Street on charges of driving with a revoked license, identity theft, forgery and possession of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of South Ingram Avenue and East 15th Street. The officer made contact with the driver and attempted to identify him through dispatch with a different name given by the driver, but dispatch said they could not confirm the identity given by the officer. The driver was taken to the police station where he was fingerprinted and identified as Mendoza, who had a revoked license. He was arrested and the officer found a substance that tested positive for marijuana in his pocket.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Sept. 26

6:05 p.m.: Samatha J. Vogas, 46, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

