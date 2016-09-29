Sept. 29 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Sept. 26

2:41 p.m.: Timothy L. Harris, 34, of Knob Noster, was arrested in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue on charges of possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing. Officers responded to a theft report. The suspect admitted to stealing and placing stolen items in his backpack. While searching the backpack, officers found drug paraphernalia and residue of a controlled substance. The stolen property, valued at $35, was returned.

Sept. 27

12:11 a.m.: Robert William Copas, 34, of the 1200 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested near the intersection of East 11th Street and South Hancock Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

3:19 a.m.: Jimmy D.C. Brown, 28, of the 1000 block of South Vermont Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of South Prospect Avenue and West 18th Street on charges of distributing/manufacturing marijuana, distributing/manufacturing synthetic narcotics, felony possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Schedule II narcotic to be kept in original container. A traffic stop was conducted for defective equipment and a license plate not on file. Investigation resulted in the deployment of the SPD K9 Unit and the K9 had a positive alert on the vehicle. A search revealed marijuana, controlled prescription pills and methamphetamine.

3:51 p.m.: Beverly Ann McCall, 61, of the 400 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested in the 2400 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of stealing. An officer responded to a report of shoplifting. The complainant said the suspect stole $64 worth of merchandise. The suspect admitted to stealing the items.

Sept. 28

12:10 a.m.: John Roy Hicks III, 32, no address given, was arrested in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of first degree trespassing. A business reported a suspect who had been in the store earlier in the evening and was advised they were not allowed at the store had returned. Officers made contact with the suspect in the parking lot.

2:20 a.m.: Brian A. Driskell, 25, of the 100 block of East Saline Street, was arrested near the intersection of East Third Street and North Engineer Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

11:21 p.m.: Michael James Maggard, 46, of the 1600 block of West Fifth Street, was arrested near the intersection of North Washington Avenue and East Pettis Street on charges of possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted for an improper stop at stop signs at the intersections of Main Street and Washington Avenue and Pettis Street and Washington Avenue. While the officer was writing warnings, a SPD K9 Unit conducted a sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the vehicle. A search of the driver and vehicle revealed methamphetamine an drug paraphernalia.

Incidents

Sept. 26

5:05 p.m.: A victim reported that while waiting for a taxi in the 200 block of West Sixth Street, they were approached by an unknown black male who tried to get them to go in the alley. When the victim refused, the suspect struck them in the nose, grabbed their purse and fled, dragging the victim on the ground, scrapping and bruising their hip and legs. The suspect left in a light-colored little car.

5:43 p.m.: A laptop, backpack and five school books, valued at $468, were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of South Stewart Avenue.

7:06 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

10:48 p.m.: Two Donald Trump campaign signs were reported stolen from the yard of a residence in the 1600 block of Country Club Boulevard.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

