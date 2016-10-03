Oct. 4 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 1

1:35 a.m.: Brandon Michael Weisel, 27, of the 2100 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. A female victim said she was at the suspect’s residence and they were verbally arguing. The suspect then pushed the victim outside the residence and to her vehicle. Then the suspect pushed her onto the vehicle and then onto the ground.

6:53 p.m.: Karl Lee Buettner, 41, of the 1700 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Missouri Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

7:44 p.m.: John Paul David Sullivan, 28, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stalking and violation of an ex-parte. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with expired registration. Investigation revealed the driver was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver was also wanted in connection with an ex-parte violation Sept. 30.

8:09 p.m.: Mark Lynn Hudiburg, 60, of the 1600 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested in the 900 block of East 16th Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with a headlight out and failing to signal twice. The officer made contact with the driver and gained consent to search the vehicle, finding methamphetamine.

9:16 p.m.: Radu B. Ciobanu, 25, of Smithton, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue on a charge of driving on a revoked license.

11:07 p.m.: Kassandra Diaz, 21, of the 2800 block of Monsess Drive, was arrested in the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

11:47 p.m.: Justin W. Nash, 19, of Windsor, was arrested near the intersection of North Ohio Avenue and West Hogan Street on charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance. The caller reported someone pointed a gun at her son and left. The suspect’s vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. He was arrested without incident.

Oct. 2

10:34 a.m.: Marvin A. Smith, 33, of the 400 block of North Mill Avenue, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue on a charge of first degree sexual misconduct. A female victim said she saw the suspect standing across the street with his pants down exposing himself to her. She said his private parts were fully exposed.

Incidents

Sept. 26

4:20 p.m.: A business in the 1400 block of South Limit Avenue reported an employee stole more than $36,000 worth of property from the business.

Oct. 1

12:11 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident involving a street sign was reported near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue.

1:20 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported by a victim in the 2300 block of South Grand Avenue. She said she had been to several stores and did not know where the accident occurred.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 2

4:16 p.m.: Carl L. Wallace, 18, of St. Joseph, was arrested in Henry County on charges of possession of marijuana and speeding.

4:16 p.m.: Dangelo W. Ross, 18, of St. Joseph, was arrested in Henry County on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke