Oct. 5 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Sept. 27

11:45 a.m.: Trevor R. Leary, 23, of the 2400 block of Stacey Lane, was arrested near the intersection of Clarendon Road and Southwest Boulevard on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a report of a head-on collision on Clarendon Road near the Katy Trail. One of the drivers showed signs of impairment and had been involved in another collision 30 minutes prior. He was arrested and taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for consented blood draw. An inventory of the vehicle revealed a substance believed to be THC budder and a vapor pen with residue inside.

Sept. 29

2:12 p.m.: Devon E.B. Quick, 18, of the 1000 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was issued a municipal court summons in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard for stealing. A business reported a suspect had stolen items and left the store on a skateboard. The suspect was located and after an investigation was arrested. The items, valued at $2.58, were recovered.

Oct. 1

10:49 p.m.: Jeremy Allen Schmadeke, 29, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of stealing. An officer responded to a report of a theft in progress. The officer located a subject behind the business that matched the description provided by the caller. It was determined the subject took approximately $104.70 worth of merchandise from the business.

Oct. 2

11:11 a.m.: Nicholas A. Lindenmeyer, 31, no address given, was arrested near the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and East 10th Street on charges of second degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic narcotics. An officer observed suspicious activity in an alley behind the 100 block of East 11th Street. The officer made contact with the man and determined he was trespassing. The officer searched him and his bag and found used needles, drugs and paraphernalia.

2:45 p.m.: Cassandra L. Howard, 34, of Lincoln, was arrested in the 600 block of East 14th Street on a charge of trespassing. An officer responded to a report of a suspect refusing to leave a Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Department room. The officer explained the woman needed to leave or she would be arrested for trespassing. She refused, so she was arrested. It appeared she was under the influence so she was also placed on a 12-hour protective custody hold.

7:10 p.m.: Daryl John Rasa, 23, no address given, was arrested in the 1600 block of East Ninth Street on charges of first degree burglary, second degree property damage, stealing animals and resisting arrest. Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress. The complainant said the suspect broke into the residence and ran out the back door when he heard police sirens. Officers searched the area and located the suspect. He ran from officers and officers tased him. He was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail.

Oct. 3

10:11 p.m.: Pashion Denise Williams, 20, of the 400 block of Buckner Court, was arrested at her residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance. A male said during an altercation he was bitten by the female suspect. After further investigation, it was clear the female was the primary aggressor in the incident.

11:31 p.m.: Daylin R. Reed, 19, of the 1300 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Fourth Street and South Osage Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Sept. 29

1:11 p.m.: A female reported her boyfriend physically assaulted her in the 900 block of South Vermont Avenue and the responding officer observed minor injuries. The officer attempted to locate the suspect but was met with negative contact.

5:31 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of a disturbance at Bothwell Regional Health Center where a male and female were yelling at each other and chasing each other down the hallway. Upon officer arrival, they were told the pair had left. People in the parking lot said the male had a knife and had pulled out a 12-gauge shotgun and a .38 snub nose. The suspects were found and it was discovered the item in the man’s hand was a silver cell phone belonging to the female. The female said nothing physical happened except trying to get the cell phone back. The male gave it back minus the SIM card.

Sept. 30

9:25 a.m.: A 1993 Pontiac Bonneville, valued at $1,500, was reported stolen in the 800 block of West Fifth Street in the beginning of August. There is a known suspect who failed to return the vehicle.

1:11 p.m.: An unlocked 2000 Chevrolet Blazer with Missouri license plate PL1N1T with the keys inside was reported stolen from a business in the 2900 block of South Limit Avenue. The person who traded in the vehicle still had property inside it.

6:40 p.m.: A female reported she was assaulted by her husband at her residence in the 3100 block of West 10th Street.

Oct. 2

9:08 a.m.: A vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1200 block of East 14th Street was reported damaged. A suspect allegedly threw a brick through the vehicle’s back window.

3:41 p.m.: A glass window was reported broken at a business in the 100 block of West Main Street. It is unknown how it was damaged.

Oct. 3

1:12 p.m.: A vehicle was reportedly scratched intentionally while it was parked behind a residence in the 600 block of East 13th Street.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 3

11:48 p.m.: Evan M. Cummins, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

