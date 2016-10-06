Oct. 6 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 3

4:35 p.m.: Tiffany A. Ditzfeld, 30, of the 2700 block of Worth, was arrested near the intersection of South Moniteau Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Oct. 4

3:07 a.m.: Parris Marlon Potts, 25, of the 500 block of North Washington Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue on charges of resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a vehicle accident. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West 13th Street and South Osage Avenue. The suspect vehicle fled and came to a stop a short time later after being involved in a vehicle accident. The suspect then fled on foot and was apprehended by officers after a foot pursuit. The suspect was also arrested on two Pettis County warrants and two Carroll County warrants.

10:34 a.m.: Mario Alberto Madrid, 34, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Harrison Avenue on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver, who appeared intoxicated. The driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests and later provided a breath sample that showed his BAC at .292.

12:10 p.m.: Mario A. Madrid, 34, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, was arrested near the intersection of West 10th Street and South Moniteau Avenue on charges of stealing and second degree burglary. A business reported a Hispanic male concealed a beer and left the store without paying. He was followed by an employee to the intersection. An officer located the suspect, who was chugging the beer. Dispatch advised the suspect had been trespassing.

7:10 p.m.: Holly R. Whited, 24, of Kansas City, was arrested in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue on charges of stealing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Megan E. Wilt, 26, of Lee’s Summit was arrested on a charge of stealing. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at a business. They located the suspect vehicle attempting to leave the area. The vehicle was stopped and officers made contact with two females.

Incidents

Oct. 4

11:24 a.m.: A victim reported in the last two to three weeks someone force entry into their garage and basement in the 900 block of East 10th Street. Multiple tools and other unspecified items were reported stolen.

12:06 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1600 block of South Moniteau Avenue for a report of a child who said they were abused. The officer made contact with a Children’s Division representative and the child. The incident is under investigation.

1:21 p.m.: An assault was reported in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street. A female victim reported a male subject forced entry into her residence and assaulted her. She had minor injuries to her head and face area. The subject is known to the victim. He left the area before police arrived.

2:56 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

10:47 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in the 500 block of South Ohio Avenue.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Oct. 3

6:14 p.m.: A theft of $725, which had been collected as rent money, was reported in the 26000 block of Goodwill Chapel Road in Sedalia.

Oct. 5

3:02 a.m.: An assault was reported in the 28000 block of Quisenberry Road in Sedalia. The investigation is ongoing.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 4

10:58 p.m.: Shane M. Counts, 21, of Stover, was arrested in Morgan County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

