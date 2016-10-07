Oct. 7 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 5

7:45 p.m.: Jon Joseph Burkey, 39, of the 1700 block of South Prospect Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of West 18th Street and South Prospect Avenue for assault. A male subject reported while riding his bike, the suspect tried to scare his girlfriend. The suspect parked the vehicle so the subject attempted to make contact. When the subject made contact, the suspect assaulted him.

Oct. 6

12:20 a.m.: Morgan R. Hawkins, 18, of the 900 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested near the intersection of West 10th Street and South Limit Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted for failure to display a front license plate. During the investigation, it was found the passenger was in possession of marijuana.

3:17 a.m.: Gary Douglas Horn, 31, of the 300 block of East Second Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of second degree domestic assault. A female victim reported her husband was highly intoxicated and assaulted her. During the investigation it was determined an assault did take place.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 6

12:21 a.m.: Rachel L. Brown, 21, of Marshall, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated and lane violation.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

