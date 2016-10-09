This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 6

7:23 p.m.: Baltazar Emilio G. Olivas, 39, of the 1500 block of South Harrison Avenue was arrested in the 700 block of South Harrison Avenue on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Oct. 8

1:47 a.m.: Cherokee D. Hill, 21, of the 300 block of Buckner Court was arrested near the intersection of West 14th Street and South Limit Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Oct. 7

4 p.m.: A missing person’s report of a 12-year-old boy was taken in the 100 block of East 13th Street. The boy apparently hadn’t returned home from school.

Oct. 8

5 a.m.: A report of theft by stealing to a 1987 white Ford F-250 pickup was taken in the 2800 block of east 12th Street from a used auto dealer. No suspects have been arrested as of Sunday.

7:27 p.m.: A burglary of a 1996 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 valued at $3000 was reported from a shed in the 1900 block of South Harrison Street. A $300 drum set was also reported stolen from the residence.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Oct. 7

Antonio Marcos Quetzecua, age unknown, of Sedalia was arrested near the intersection of 14th Street and Stewart Avenue on charges of driving while intoxicated, no proof if insurance, failure to display valid license plates, felony driving with a revoked license and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Frankie Van Hook, age and address unknown, was arrested for an active Johnson County warrant, driving with a revoked license, and possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana.

Oct. 8

9:41 p.m.: Alexander S. Hoose, age unknown, of Otterville, was arrested in the area of Dogwood Court and Westlake Drive for felony driving with a revoked license and a no bond Morgan County warrant for driving with a revoked license.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 7

12:47 p.m.: Sean K. Wilber, 26, of Glendale, Colorado, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

12:48 p.m.: Elizabeth A. Wernsman, 20, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

1:25 p.m.: Glenn M. Little, 31, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

9:30 p.m.: Jack J. Fields, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of the roadway.

Oct. 8

1:13 a.m.: Robert J. Marischler, 29, of Holden was arrested in Johnson C0unty on charges of driving while intoxicated, assault in the second degree, no seat belt and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

