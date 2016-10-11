Oct. 11 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 9

10:43 a.m.: Billy J. Hill, 38, of the 700 block of East 15th Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Industrial Drive on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Oct. 8

5 a.m.: A forest green 2000 Dodge Dakota extended cab was reported stolen in the 500 block of West Seventh Street. The vehicle has a dent in the driver’s side window and orange twice holding the plastic shroud under the bumper. The driver’s side rear window may have been broken out during the theft.

6:07 p.m.: A female reported she was assaulted in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street while getting her belongings out of the residence. There were no visible injuries but she complained about being sore. Assault charges have been requested and sent to the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney.

6:19 p.m.: Two victims reported someone keyed their vehicles in the 800 block of East Sixth Street. A witness provided information about the suspect’s identity.

Oct. 9

11:20 a.m.: A vehicle window was reported broken and a purse was stolen from inside the vehicle in the 1500 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

12:11 p.m.: A firearm was reported stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of South Barrett Avenue in the last month.

3:04 p.m.: Fifty-eight knives, valued at $500, were reported stolen from The Honey Hole Thrift Shop in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue, which was damaged by fire earlier this month.

3:31 p.m.: A female victim reported an unknown male rode up to her on a bicycle while she stood next to the road in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street and took her purse off her arm. He was described as a white male wearing jean shorts and a black shirt. He continued traveling east bound on Fourth Street to New York Avenue.

4:06 p.m.: A microwave, pizza warmer, coffee maker, toast master burner and a Singer sewing machine, combined value or $625, were reported stolen from a residence in the 600 block of West Sixth Street. The suspect was living at the residence while the homeowner was in the hospital.

11:05 p.m.: A domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of South Stewart Avenue. A female victim reported she was assaulted by a subject known to her. She sustained minor injuries but did not need medical treatment.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 9

11 p.m.: David L. Bridges, 42, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

