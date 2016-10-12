Oct. 12 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 10

1:51 a.m.: Jeffrey Alan Smith, 38, of the 600 block of East 18th Street, was arrested at his residence on charges of third degree domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. An officer responded to a report of an assault that occurred the day before. A female victim said she was assaulted in her home by a male who also resides in the home. The suspect was later located and arrested.

8:51 a.m.: John Ray Brown, 27, of the 1200 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested in the 600 block of South Engineer Avenue on a charge of third degree domestic assault. An officer responded to a report of a physical disturbance at Washington Elementary. Further investigation revealed the suspect assaulted the victim.

Incidents

Oct. 10

6:15 a.m.: A 2003 Grand Prix was reported stolen overnight from the driveway of a residence in the 1100 block of West 35th Street. It was unlocked with the keys inside. It was later recovered at Centennial Park with nothing missing and no damage. There are no suspects.

12:48 p.m.: An officer responded to Smith-Cotton High School, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd., to assist the School Resource Officer with an unruly subject. The responding officer observed the SRO had one subject in handcuffs who was very uncooperative. The SRO and SPD officer applied a WRAP and the subject was taken by a Pettis County Sheriff’s deputy to the Pettis County Juvenile Office.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 10

10:15 p.m.: Heath B. Maxwell, 42, of Osceola, was arrested in Henry County on charges of violation of a protection order, speeding and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

