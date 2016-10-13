Oct. 13 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 10

7:57 p.m.: Cody Ryan McDaniel, 23, no address given, was arrested in the 600 block of East Third Street on charges of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, first degree property damage, and tampering with physical evidence. A victim of a recently reported vehicle theft saw a subject driving the stolen motorcycle. The victim confronted the subject, saying he was calling the police, and the subject left. The suspect and vehicle were later located.

11:46 p.m.: Scott Dean Woolery, 30, of Ionia, was arrested in the 600 block of East 13th Street on a charge of filing a false statement. An officer responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Department so a subject could file an assault report. Upon speaking with the subject, investigation revealed the individual filed a false report regarding his assault.

Oct. 11

4:09 p.m.: Kennon L. Charles, 33, of the 400 block of North Quincy Avenue, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance involving a male and female who live together. Both told the officer they had been pushing each other before the officer arrived. The female had a visible black eye and she said her boyfriend caused it.

11:25 p.m.: Heath A. Thalgott, 18, of Marshall, was arrested near the intersection of West 11th Street and South Osage Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer observed a vehicle illegally parked and made contact with the occupants. The officer discovered one person was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Incidents

Oct. 10

2:19 p.m.: A 30-inch Emerson flat screen TV was reported stolen overnight from a residence in the 200 block of South Missouri Avenue.

Oct. 11

7:58 a.m.: A security camera, valued at $250, was reported stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 200 block of South Missouri Avenue.

9:23 a.m.: Two scratches were reported on a vehicle parked in the backyard of a residence in the 1200 block of East 14th Street. The victim estimated it would cost $1,800 to repair the damage.

9:59 a.m.: A 2000 Jeep Cherokee, valued at $2,800, was reported stolen from a business lot in the 3100 block of Erika Avenue.

12:23 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of South Kentucky Avenue and West Fifth Street. The victim reported their vehicle was side-swiped while parked on Kentucky Avenue.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Oct. 10

7:19 a.m.: Someone reportedly broke into a garage in the 10000 block of state Route 52 in Windsor.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 11

12:02 p.m.: Nicholas W. Elder, 37, of Eldon, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of driving with a suspended license and no seat belt.

5:30 p.m.: Anthony W. Lipari, 35, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Henry County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

11:32 p.m.: Alison L. Brown, 20, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding, providing false identification, and forgery.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke