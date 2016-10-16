This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 13

6:58 a.m.: Glyness D. Williams, 45, no address, was arrested in the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of trespassing in the first degree.

1:24 p.m.: Chalise M. Denison, 30, of the 100 block of East 19th Street in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of South Limit Avenue and West Third Street on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Oct. 14

2:47 p.m.: Matthew J. Zinevich, 47, of the 1900 block of Ashwood Street in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of West Third Street and South Kentucky Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

8:03 p.m.: Zachariah Cameron Sparks, 27, of the 4300 block of McVey Road in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of South Kentucky Avenue and West 10th Street on charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of dangerous non-narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of or delivery or concealment of a controlled substance into the county jail, endangering the welfare of a child and an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 15

12:52 p.m.: James A. Barnworth of the 700 block of East 14th Street in Sedalia, was arrested in the 700 block of East 14th Street charges of domestic assault in the second degree and armed criminal action after grabbing a sword and charging other people at the residence.

12:54 a.m.: Christopher Michael Brown, 32, if the 1000 block of South Massachusetts Avenue was arrested near the intersection of West 11th Street and South Osage Avenue on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and driving with a suspended license after he was spotted driving a stolen motorcycle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 16

1 a.m.: Cory A. Anderson, 23, of Holly Springs, Mississippi, was arrested in Henry County on charges of felony possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

1 a.m.: Princeton J. Collier, 21, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested in Henry County on felony possession of marijuana, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive in the right lane and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

1 a.m.: Joshualyn R. Dockery, 21, of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested in Henry County on felony possession of marijuana.

1:59 a.m.: Richard D. Peterson, 52, of Centerview, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, careless and imprudent driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Oct. 14

10:58 a.m.: Rhiannon L. Carlton, 22, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested in Johnson County on outstanding warrants out of Johnson County, speeding, driving with a revoked license and no insurance.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

