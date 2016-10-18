Oct. 18 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 14

7:21 p.m.: Nickolas Henry Cook, 19, and Caleb G. Self, 18, both of Cole Camp, were both issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of East Sixth Street and South New York Avenue for possession of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted for an improper stop at a stop sign and driving on the wrong side of the road. The officer made contact with the occupants and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. The officer searched the vehicle and found both were in possession of marijuana. They were arrested and released on summons.

Oct. 15

7:02 p.m.: Connie M. Pierce, 42, of the 1400 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of South Limit Avenue and West 16th Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

11:32 p.m.: Shawn Wesley Spellmeyer, 41, of the 1500 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested in the 200 block of West Second Street on a charge of harassment. An officer spoke with a female victim at the SPD station who said a male suspect was making threats he was going to kill her and that he had killed her boyfriend. Officers checked several areas and located the suspect, who was arrested. The boyfriend was found later and was OK.

Incidents

Oct. 13

5:30 p.m.: A 1992 Ford F-150 long bed pickup was reported stolen in the 1200 block of South Massachusetts. It was parked on the street outside a residence with the keys in the ignition. The vehicle has a red hard bed cover and black after-market wheels with chrome rings around the wheel wells.

5:58 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard. The suspect vehicle side-swiped the victim vehicle.

Oct. 14

8:48 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard. The suspect vehicle pulled out and struck the victim’s vehicle.

10:03 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on old railroad tracks in the 600 block of East Boonville Street. It was determined the vehicle had been stolen out of the Kansas City area.

Oct. 15

4:45 a.m.: A victim reported they had not been at their residence, in the 200 block of East Walnut Street, for two days, and when they returned they noticed furniture had been moved, food was missing, and a black 42-inch Emerson flat screen TV was missing.

Oct. 16

6:29 p.m.: An officer responded to the 400 block of East Fifth Street for a report of an assault that occurred earlier in the day. The male victim reported he and his girlfriend were arguing and she threw a vase at him. He sustained cuts on his left arm and received treatment at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

