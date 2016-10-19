Oct. 19 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 17

10:05 p.m.: Jason Tyrell Hill, 33, of the 500 block of West Sixth Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance. He made contact with a witness who directed him to a residence where they had heard screaming. A female victim reported she was hit in the face by a male suspect.

Incidents

Oct. 17

6:55 a.m.: A semi truck headlight, valued at $800, was reported stolen from a business in the 1400 block of West Benton Street.

8:23 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue. The suspect vehicle rear-ended the victim vehicle and left the scene.

11:39 a.m.: Several pieces of jewelry and knives, valued at $1,472.50, were reported stolen from the store front of The Honey Hole Thrift Shop in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue, which was damaged by fire a few weeks ago.

4 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of an assault that happened earlier in the day in the 200 block of West Henry Street. The suspect had already left the area. The victim had bruising and marks around their face and head. The victim reported they were sleeping that morning when they woke up to find a known suspect in their residence. After a brief argument, the suspect punched the victim in the head several times.

10:03 p.m.: Multiple scratches were reported on the side of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in the 2500 block of Woodlawn Drive. An unknown substance was also reported poured into the gas tank.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 18

7:17 a.m.: Daniel R. Gulley, 45, of Battlefield, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving with a suspended license and expired registration.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

