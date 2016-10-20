Oct. 20 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 16

9:09 a.m.: Angelica L. Lynch, 35, of the 100 block of South Park Avenue, was arrested in the 3300 block of West 10th Street on a charge of stealing. A victim reported a suspect stole $100.

Oct. 18

11:32 a.m.: Thomas B. Walje, 43, of the 2300 block of East 10th Street, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

12:38 p.m.: Eugene W. Sharp, 32, no address given, was arrested in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer observed a subject walking near Sixth Street and Ohio Avenue. The officer ran the man’s information through the computer and located he had an active warrant, plus an active Jackson County Failure to Appear warrant. The officer made contact with the subject inside a building in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue. The man was arrested and a zipper pouch was located on his person, which contained drugs and other items.

7:10 p.m.: Thomas Wayne Liston Comer, 28, of the 1800 block of South Beacon Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Barrett Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

9:02 p.m.: William Cooly Myers, 28, of the 2100 block of South Warren Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of South Barrett Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard on charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding. An officer observed a vehicle driving after dark with no headlights on, then perform an illegal turn onto Broadway. After a red light, the vehicle accelerated to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, so the officer performed a traffic stop. The officer made contact with the driver, who was arrested and taken to the SPD station, where a breath test was administered.

Oct. 19

6:20 a.m.: Angelia R. Asbury, 41, of the 400 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested at her residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. A male victim reported his daughter slapped him in the head and threatened to kill him.

11:26 a.m.: Robert J. Weisner, 33, of the 1400 block of Elm Hills Boulevard, was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Marvin Avenue on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance after an officer responded to a subject check.

11:26 a.m.: Robert J. Weisner, 33, no address given, was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Marvin Avenue on charges of stealing and second degree burglary. On Oct. 17, The Honey Hole Thrift Shop, in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue, reported a theft. The suspect was located and arrested in connection with the burglary.

Incidents

Oct. 18

10:20 a.m.: A generator, air compressor, weed eater and bicycle, valued at $1,180, was reported stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of North Park Avenue over the last several days.

8:56 p.m.: Two black males reportedly entered a business in the 800 block of Thompson Boulevard, grabbed stacks of designer jeans and ran out of the store to a vehicle waiting for them.

Oct. 19

2:15 p.m.: A 2000 Nissan Xterra was reported stolen in the 400 block of West Morgan Street in July.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Oct. 17

9:51 a.m.: Three tires on school buses were reported punctured over the weekend while they were parked at the bus lot at 3507 S. Park Ave., in Sedalia.

Oct. 18

10:17 a.m.: A large amount of hand-hewn lumber was reported stolen in the 36000 block of Rod and Gun Club Road.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

