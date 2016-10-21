Oct. 21 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 19

7:49 p.m.: James T. Carter II, 42, of the 28000 block of Ragar Road, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue for possession of marijuana. An officer responded to a report of an unconscious subject sitting in a vehicle at a stop light. The officer made contact and it appeared the man was asleep. As they spoke, the officer noticed an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A brief search of the subject and the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana.

Oct. 20

2:40 a.m.: Charity Shyayne Marie Card, 20, of Warsaw, was arrested near the intersection of West 17th Street and South Moniteau Avenue on charges of a Failure to Appear warrant and identity theft. A traffic stop was conducted for no license plate lights and an improperly affixed rear license plate. The officer made contact with the driver and passenger. Investigation revealed the passenger gave a fake identity to avoid being arrested for a felony no-bond warrant from Clay County. The passenger’s real identity was discovered and the warrant was confirmed.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 19

5:43 p.m.: Cadilac M. Derrick, 29, of Boonville, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, failure to display valid license plates and failure to register a motor vehicle.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

