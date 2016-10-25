Oct. 25 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 19

2:13 p.m.: Russell M. Bain, 55, of the 1600 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested at his residence on charges of stealing, second degree burglary and second degree property damage. Officers responded to a report of a burglary and checked the interior of an abandoned residence, locating no suspects. A witness showed officers a photo of the suspect as they were walking down the street. Contact was made with the suspect, who admitted to stealing the items. Other property owned by the victim was recovered at the suspect’s residence.

Oct. 21

4:06 p.m.: James C. West, 33, of the 1100 block of West Fourth Street, was issued a municipal court summons at his residence for possession of marijuana. An officer responded to an alarm and made contact with a subject. The officer observed two small bags of marijuana on the kitchen counter.

Oct. 22

7:51 p.m.: Wendy A. Vest, 45, of the 1700 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested at her residence on a charge of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident. An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle accident Oct. 21 near the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and West 13th Street. The suspect was located and arrested Oct. 22.

8:02 p.m.: David E. Buckner, 54, of the 2100 block of South Ingram Avenue, was arrested in the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of driving while intoxicated. A subject reported they witnessed someone intoxicated at a gas station and their vehicle had visible damage. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with the suspect and determined they were intoxicated. The vehicle had disabling damage and the suspect admitted to driving to the gas station.

Incidents

Oct. 22

1:42 p.m.: A laptop computer, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen from a residence in the 900 block of East 10th Street.

Oct. 23

8:15 a.m.: While an officer was on patrol in the 900 block of East Boonville Road, they found a vehicle. They passed the information to dispatch, who reported the license plate and vehicle were stolen. The plate was stolen in Kansas City and the vehicle was stolen in Raytown.

9:39 a.m.: A firearm was reported stolen overnight from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 1700 block of South Park Avenue.

12:37 p.m.: A burglary was reported in the 1000 block of West Third Street. Damaged items were estimated at $150, while stolen items were estimated at $434.97.

1:02 p.m.: $440 worth of items were reported stolen overnight from an unlocked vehicle parked next to a residence in the 1000 block of South Monroe Avenue.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Oct. 24

1:14 a.m.: Colton S. Kolowski, of Yorkville, Illinois, was arrested in the parking lot of State Fair Community College on charges of possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with the intent to deliver near a school zone.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 21

2:56 p.m.: Ernest R. Rogers, 35, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, bringing a controlled substance into a jail and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:56 p.m.: Damien D. Phillips, 27, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

2:56 p.m.: Cameron L. Nunley, 29, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving with a revoked license, consuming an alcoholic beverage while driving, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and excessive window tint.

Oct. 22

1:55 a.m.: Earnest L. Brown, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road and expired registration.

1:42 p.m.: Hunter C. Roberts, 21, of Springfield, was arrested in Henry County on a charge of driving with a suspended license and a Dallas County warrant.

Oct. 23

5:22 p.m.: Leland G. Graves, 47, of Marshall, was arrested in Pettis County on a charge of trespassing.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

