Oct. 26 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 20

5:25 p.m.: Christian M. Boone, 19, of the 600 block of Wilkerson Street, Jozlan Nicole Holloway, 17, of the 1900 block of East 15th Street, Marshall Tucker Tindell, 19, of the 1900 block of East 15th Street, and Travis Evan Tindell, 23, of Houstonia, were all arrested in the 600 block of Wilkerson Street on a charge of possession of marijuana. An officer was in the area of South Harrison Avenue and Wilkerson Street when he detected the odor of marijuana coming from a detached shed. After removing the occupants, four adults and five juveniles, the officer received consent from the owner to search the shed. He found a plastic baggie containing marijuana.

Incidents

Oct. 24

9:51 a.m.: A victim in the 1300 block of South Harrison Avenue reported identity theft. They discovered charges of $215.51 made in Kansas City on their account.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

