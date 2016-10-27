Oct. 27 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 21

5:02 a.m.: Taylor Reed Whiting, 31, of the 100 block of West 14th Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Seventh Street and South Grand Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Oct. 24

7:22 p.m.: Paul N. Waller, 57, of the 1000 block of East 17th Street, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Washington Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

9:18 p.m.: Carlos Alberto Melgar, 23, of the 21000 block of Tanglehook Meadow, was arrested near the intersection of East 20th Street and South Ohio Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Oct. 25

12:04 a.m.: Brian K. Rhynes, 52, of the 2500 block of Anderson Avenue, was arrested at his residence on a charge of second degree domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault and made contacts with two subjects involved in a domestic violence incident. The victim said she was slapped by the suspect and hit with a flashlight.

5:21 a.m.: Jacob D. Dykes, 39, of Milan, was arrested near the intersection of West Third Street and South Limit Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. An officer responded to a report of a subject passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. The officer woke the subject and investigation revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. He then attempted to tamper with the evidence.

4:50 p.m.: David T. Boggs Jr., 32, no address given, was arrested in the 200 block of West Second Street on charges of first degree burglary, second degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and second degree property damage. A female victim reported the suspect assaulted her Oct. 17 in her home in the 200 block of West Henry Street. He allegedly presented a knife and said he would kill her, then punched her in the face multiple times. He also allegedly broke her cell phone while she attempted to call 911. He was located Oct. 25 and arrested for outstanding warrants. He was taken to the SPD station for an interview regarding the alleged assault, but he would not answer any questions without a lawyer present. He was taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. Charges have been requested from the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney.

Incidents

Oct. 24

11:36 a.m.: Damage was reported to the red caboose at the Katy Depot. Broken glass was seen from a window on the caboose, which appeared to have been struck several times by an unknown object.

11:46 a.m.: A member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association reported another member had been embezzling money for about a year, stealing about $7,000 from Aug. 24, 2015, to Aug. 24, 2016.

Oct. 25

2:17 p.m.: A victim in the 700 block of West Seventh Street reported he had been contacted by his bank and informed that someone using his email address attempted to authorize a wire transfer of $13,650.90. The transfer was not made since the bank contacted the victim and verified it was unauthorized.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 25

8:03 p.m.: Nicholas R. Hunt, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested in Benton County on charges of first degree tampering, driving while intoxicated, Vernon County warrant, Benton County warrant and Cole Camp warrant.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

