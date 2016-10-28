Oct. 28 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 26

6:39 p.m.: Kevin A. Murray, 35, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of stealing. A business reported a suspect went into the changing room and put on pants and a hoodie, leaving his own behind. The suspect said he had no recollection of what was described.

Oct. 27

12:16 a.m.: Samuel Ernst Rayburn, 33, no address given, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Harrison Avenue on charges of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without a valid license. A victim reported their vehicle had been stolen. An officer located the vehicle later based on the victim’s description, followed by a short pursuit with the suspect.

Incidents

Oct. 26

5:38 a.m.: A .357 revolver, valued at $850, was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1700 block of South Carr Avenue.

8:42 a.m.: A laptop computer, valued at $600, was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of West 10th Street.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

