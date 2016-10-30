This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 28

5:19 p.m.: Elizabeth M. Maldonado, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of North Veterans Drive and West Saline Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

6:42 p.m.: Timothy L. Davis, 40, no known address, was arrested in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue in Sedalia on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 29

2:06 a.m.: Brook N. Bale, 35, of Sedalia, was issued a summons in the 2200 block of South Grand Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Incidents

Oct. 28

7:38 a.m.: A car was reported stolen in the 600 block of Wilkerson Street.

8:44 a.m.: Two windows were reported damaged at a business in the 1400 block of South Limit Avenue.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

David A. Ledra, 26, of Holden, was arrested in Johnson County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Gregory M. Watts, 30, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested in Henry County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated and speeding.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

