Nov. 1 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 29

9:24 p.m.: Brian K. Johnson, 30, of Sunrise Beach, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Warren Avenue on charges of distributing/delivering marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic narcotics and second degree trafficking drugs. An officer saw a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. Once the officer stopped the vehicle, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He searched the vehicle and found a large amount of marijuana, prescription pills and $697 in cash.

9:30 p.m.: Marcus N. Dollar, 34, of Warrensburg, was arrested in the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard on charges of driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. A subject called 911 and reported he was being chased by several other vehicles. An officer observed a vehicle entering the city limits at a high rate of speed. He activated his emergency lights, but the suspect vehicle did not stop. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped in a parking lot.

10:06 p.m.: Kirk A. Riley, 27, of the 900 block of South Vermont Avenue, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault.

Oct. 30

1:50 a.m.: Mary Jane Stewart, 65, of the 1400 block of Liberty Park Boulevard, was arrested near the intersection of West Third Street and South Quincy Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

2:28 a.m.: Tavares Qyndel Black, 37, of the 700 block of West Cooper Street, was arrested in the 400 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of first degree trespassing.

2:51 p.m.: Jorge L. Esquviel, 23, of the 20000 block of state Route O, was arrested near the intersection of East Boonville Street and North Hill Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Oct. 27

7:27 a.m.: A white 2012 Lincoln MKZ was reported stolen overnight from a driveway in the 1000 block of South Merriam Avenue.

Oct. 29

11:56 a.m.: An unknown subject reportedly entered a residence in the 800 block of East 18th Street through a bedroom window and stole a firearm.

3:54 p.m.: An officer responded to the 100 block of East 13th Street for a report of child abuse. Two witnesses stated four neighbor kids were being physically abused and malnourished when in their mother’s custody. The children had been living with the witnesses for two weeks. There was no evidence on the children of abuse. The Child Abuse Hotline was contacted and the children will remain with the witnesses.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 30

9:10 p.m.: Samuel A. Prettyman, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested in Henry County on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke