Nov. 3 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 30

6:54 p.m.: Rebecca R. Badenhop, 28, of Marshall, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

6:54 p.m.: Jamie L. Wood, 48, of the 2600 block of Dogwood Court, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue on charges of possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle disobeying a stop sign. The passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, which he ingested to prevent its discovery by officers. The suspect was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for evaluation, then to the Pettis County Jail.

Oct. 31

1:39 p.m.: Lonnie R. Thompson, 59, of the 400 block of North Engineer Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of East Third Street and South Engineer Avenue on charges of two counts of third degree assault. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance. A white male allegedly hit two people and was attempting to leave the area.

5:08 p.m.: Ronald D. Barker, 60, of the 1400 block of Elm Hills Boulevard, was arrested near the intersection of East Ninth Street and South Ohio Avenue on charges of driving with a revoked license and displaying unlawful license plates on a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with improper registration. Consent was given for the officer to search the vehicle and a black case containing drug paraphernalia was located. At 6:30 a.m. Nov. 1, Cheri N. Lambert, 41, of the 400 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested at her residence on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. She was arrested after further investigation after being released from the traffic stop.

8:28 p.m.: Billy Joe Hill, 38, of the 700 block of East 15th Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of failure to obey. An officer responded to a 911 hang up. The officer met with the subject, who tried to leave the scene twice during the officer’s investigation, despite being told to stay.

Nov. 1

4:28 a.m.: Nicholas Ryan Noble, 30, no address given, was arrested in the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of first degree trespassing. A victim reported the suspect was disrupting his business and refused to leave when asked to. The officer also told the suspect to leave twice, but he refused.

Nov. 2

1:19 a.m.: Misty H. Maxey, 42, of the 2800 block of South Ingram Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of Harlan Drive and South Ingram Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

3:33 a.m.: Kara D. Vickers, 25, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Marvin Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Oct. 29

11:12 p.m.: A caller inside a residence in the 1400 block of East Seventh Street reported they heard a loud crash outside. When they went outside they discovered a vehicle had lost control, traveled off the road and struck the victim’s fence, then left the area.

Oct. 31

3:06 p.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Wild Rose Lane.

9:40 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of an assault in the 1200 block of South Kentucky Avenue, A victim had injuries to their face and reported they had been attacked in an alley by around 12 people.

Nov. 1

1:39 p.m.: Two suspects, male and female, dressed as “ghosts” in white sheets reportedly stole four Donald Trump campaign signs and two American flags from a residence in the 700 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The victim reported this is the seventh time it has happened. The suspects were caught on the victim’s surveillance video.

6:08 p.m.: An apartment window was reported broken by a paintball gun in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Oct. 29

6:15 p.m.: A 2002 Honda EX300 was reported stolen from a residence in the 16000 block of Oak Point Road in La Monte within the last three days. At the time of the report there are no suspects but deputies are following leads. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 660-827-0052 or 660-827-TIPS (8477).

Oct. 31

10:45 a.m.: Bicycles were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Meadow Wood Drive in Sedalia.

Nov. 1

10:17 p.m.: An assault was reported in the 23000 block of Gottschalk Road in Sedalia. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

